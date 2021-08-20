Eicher Motors may revise proposal on MD reappointment

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Faced with shareholders’ rejection of Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment as Managing Director for five years, Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, is now looking to approach the shareholders again with a revised proposal.
This could be the next step that the board is contemplating in view of the latest development, sources said. The resolution to reappoint him also included an increase in Lal’s compensation/remuneration that did not go well with shareholders voting in a special resolution, they said.
“The board has been informed about the development and they are thinking about the next step. The stock exchanges will be informed accordingly,” a company spokesperson told BusinessLine when asked about the next step.
The shareholders had, at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently, rejected the special resolution on the grounds that the proposed increase in Lal’s remuneration was more when looked against the subdued overall sales of the Group in the recent period.
In the voting to consider and approve the re-appointment of Lal as MD for a period of five years with effect from May 1, 2021 and payment of remuneration (Special Resolution), a total of 21,74,67,139 votes were cast in which 15,88,49,543 voted were in favour and 5,86,17,596 were against.
This means while 73 per cent of the votes favoured the re-appointment, 27 per cent were against it, and the special resolution needed support from 75 per cent of the votes to pass the proposal.
“The resolution was not passed with requisite majority,” the company mentioned in a notification to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
According to proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS), it estimated that Lal’s proposed salary in fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 would be ₹23.23 crore of which 32 per cent is variable paycompared with ₹21.2 crore in the previous FY.
However, an ordinary resolution seeking Lal’s re-appointment as a Director on the company’s board was approved by the shareholders.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...