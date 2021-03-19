Companies

Emami Paper CEO to step down from April 1

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 19, 2021

Emami Paper Mills on Friday said its CEO, PS Patwari will step down with effect from April 1. He, however, will continue to be the executive director.

The company has elevated its whole-time director, Vivek Chawla, as the new CEO in his place, it said in a stock market notification.

According to the regulatory filing, the resignation of PS Patwari, executive director, from the post of chief executive officer of the company, was accepted by the board of directors with effect from April 1, 2021.

Patwari had retired earlier and was on extension, say sources. He will, however, continue his association with the group, said a company spokesperson.

