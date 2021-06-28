Emami picks up 12% more stake in The Man Company

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Homegrown FMCG company, Emami Ltd, has picked up a little over 12 per cent additional stake in Helios Lifestyle-owned male grooming start-up, The Man Company, for an undisclosed amount.
Emami now owns 45.96 per cent in The Man Company, thereby making it the largest shareholder. Apart from the Kolkata-based company, Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, is also an investor. He is also its brand ambassador.
Emami had picked up a 33.09 per cent equity stake in two tranches — one in December 2017 and the latter in February 2019.
This investment is in line with the company’s strategy of leveraging emerging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitisation. With this investment, Emami has further strengthened its position as the largest shareholder in The Man Company, it said in a release.
The Man Company offers a head-to-toe range of premium men’s grooming products across categories like bath & body, beard grooming, shaving and perfumes. It has presence across e-commerce channels, modern trade stores and premium outlets.
According to Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami, the brand has witnessed growth despite the “unprecedented challenges” over the last 18 months.
“The investment helps to accelerate our journey towards having a future-ready male grooming portfolio and building an omni-channel premium brand particularly in the online space and lifestyle stores. This (investment) is also in line with our emerging focus on strategic investments in start-ups to incubate new engines of growth.”
