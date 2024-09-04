EMotorad, a prominent player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Dil Se Aawaaz Ayegi,’ starring cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The campaign highlights the brand’s popular foldable and fat-tyred e-cycle, the Doodle V3.

In the ad, MS Dhoni is seen in a garage filled with various bikes, playfully imitating the distinct sounds each one makes, such as ‘vroom vroom’ and ‘vaun vaun.’ The ad builds intrigue as Dhoni asks, “What sound will your cycle make?” An EMotorad representative then replies, “Dil se aawaaz ayegi,” leading to a scene where Dhoni rides the Doodle V3, joyfully mimicking the sounds “weeeeeee” and “woooooooo.”

“ The campaign has resonated strongly with audiences across the country, marking the second successful collaboration between MS Dhoni and EMotorad. It showcases the Doodle V3, the brand’s flagship product and top-seller, known for its versatility and performance. The foldable e-cycle features a removable battery with a range of over 60 kilometers, speeds of up to 25 km/h, and five different riding modes, making it an ideal choice for both urban commuters and adventure enthusiasts,” EMotorad stated in a press release.

EMotorad continues to lead the electric cycle industry with innovative and eco-friendly products. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people commute and explore, contributing to a sustainable future while ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

Aditya Oza, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at EMotorad, said, “’Dil se Aawaz aayegi’ is more than just a tagline; we wanted to highlight what it feels like riding our bikes. And across everyone we spoke to after their first ride, their expression was a feeling of joy! With every campaign we create, we aim to instill the soul of the brand and express it through our content. Good advertising and great products have one thing in common: They evoke emotions, and that’s what our latest campaign is about. What’s even more remarkable is our partnership with MS Dhoni and doing all crazy things with us in such a sporty manner. We couldn’t be prouder to have the ultimate brand ambassador, who is not only an investor but also remains our Captain Cool forever.”