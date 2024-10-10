Enlog, a startup transforming energy management in India, plans to triple its revenue by 2025.

Having grown rapidly since its inception in 2019, the company has introduced AI-enabled software and IoT products to meet the critical challenge of wasteful energy use.

Enlog’s growth is fuelled by the swift adoption of its services across the hospitality, co-living, and commercial sectors.

The company aims to increase its revenue to ₹40-45 crore by the end of 2025 by expanding into major cities and markets.

Its strategy is distinctive, integrating IoT and AI technology to automate and optimise energy consumption. Businesses partnering with Enlog have reported electricity cost savings of up to 23 per cent.

To date, Enlog has successfully managed about 11,300 MWh of electricity and mitigated 2,000 tonne of carbon emissions, aligning with the global sustainability drive.

Bharath Rnkawat, CEO and Co-founder, Enlog, said the company’s goal goes beyond helping businesses save on energy costs to reshaping energy consumption in India.

By leveraging technology, the company aims to enable sustainable and efficient industry practices while targeting a reduction of one million tons of carbon emissions by 2027, he said.

In the past year, Enlog has partnered with over 750 PG properties and 35 hotels in Delhi NCR, including Bloom Hotel and Yourspace.

The company’s expansion into cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune is expected to accelerate growth, given that these regions encompass nearly 90,000 PG properties and over 7,000 mid-range hotels, making them ripe for disruption.

Going ahead

Enlog aims to lead India’s energy management by expanding its R&D team, developing next-gen technology concentrated on the chip process and edge-computing, and reducing carbon emissions. The company is actively seeking investments to scale its operations by 2025, aspiring to be one of the most compelling growth stories in India’s energy landscape.