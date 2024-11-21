Hiring repatriates heading home is a significant part of employment strategy at EY GDS (Global Delivery Services) in India, says California-based Ajay Anand, EY Global Vice Chair, EY GDS. “We hire experienced professionals at all levels, including senior roles. A lot of people return to India for family or other reasons, and we’re always on the lookout for talent. Those with international experience bring a unique perspective that adds value to our teams,” he told businessline in an exclusive interaction.

Range of initiatives

The EY GDS Kerala delivery centre actually started by supporting the Middle East region, so there’s a strong connection there.

“We work closely with NGOs and the government to upskill people from underprivileged backgrounds. We also have successful programmes for women returning to work and initiatives focused on neurodiversity, where we’ve hired people on the autism spectrum. So, whether it’s upskilling, returning to workforce, or supporting those with disabilities, we’re proud of the range of initiatives we have in place,” Anand said.

Career Reinstate Programme

EY GDS plans to expand its presence in Kerala, aiming to enhance employability and bridge the skills gap. The goal is to house 20 per cent of GDS India’s workforce, with a focus on Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The Thiruvananthapuram facility is crucial in blockchain, cybersecurity, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Several programmes have been launched in the state, including NextGen Employability Programme and Career Reinstate Programme.

They address skills gaps and look to provide industry-aligned technology training. NextGen Employability Programme is addresses critical skills gaps and provides technology skills to students. Career Reinstate Programme has trained 246 women in emerging technologies, with 182 shortlisted for jobs at EY GDS. Recent training included 78 women, 59 of whom were shortlisted.

Ready to collaborate

India’s education system excels in developing critical thinking skills and technical expertise, especially in fields like engineering. To further enhance this strong foundation, integrating creative thinking and soft skills into curriculum presents an exciting opportunity for even greater innovation.

“At EY GDS, we offer a total of 40 hours of tech learning and complement these skills with extensive internal training in AI and soft skills such as trust-building; relationship management; and communication, which are essential for well-rounded professionals. We look forward to continued collaboration with educational institutions to support a dynamic and future-ready workforce,” Anand said.

Major D&I initiatives

“Diversity and inclusion (D&I) have been a passion of mine since 2015 when we set up a global D&I steering committee,” Anand pointed out. “EY has four lakh people worldwide, and diversity is slightly different in every region, but we prioritise it globally.

We have almost equal men-to-women employee ratio, and we’re mindful of promoting leaders from diverse backgrounds, not just in terms of gender but also people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ representation. We’re also working on social mobility initiatives, especially in rural India, to provide opportunities to those from underserved communities.”