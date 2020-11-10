Entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars to come with NVIDIA DRIVE infotainment systems starting 2022

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group today announced a partnership enabling the automaker’s entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models to come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting in 2022.
From entry-level to premium vehicles, NVIDIA’s infotainment system is meant to provide an enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience.
NVIDIA DRIVE includes a hardware and software stack, to enable audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems.
The chipmaker will also enable Hyundai Motor Group to roll out its new connected car operating system (ccOS) across future models.
The new ccOS will be developed in-house by the automaker. It will combine the “large amount of data” generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors and external connected car data centres.
Paul Choo, senior vice president of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group, said, “ The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”
Hyundai Motor Group has worked with NVIDIA for the Genesis GV80 and G80 in the past. The cars feature an IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The companies have also been collaborating to create an advanced digital cockpit for release in late 2021.
