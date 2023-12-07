Packaged food company Epigamia (Drums Food International) on Thursday announced that Rahul Jain, Co-Founder & COO, has been elevated to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rohan Mirchandani, who was earlier Co-founder & CEO, has now moved into the role of Executive Chairman. Meanwhile, Ankur Goel, the founding member of Epigamia, has been elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In the new role, Jain will be spearheading the company’s overall business and creating a unique proposition in the FMCG space, developing strategies to stay competitive, identifying new opportunities, and fostering innovation, the company said.

“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mirchandani.

“I envision a path in which every decision reflects our commitment to quality and our desire to lead change. Together, we will redefine the consumer product landscape and build a legacy that makes Epigamia the ultimate choice among its consumers,” added Jain.

The company said it has undertaken strategic measures to streamline its cost structure across diverse functions leading to significantly improved profit margins.

“Epigamia is committed to innovation and has continuously pushed the boundaries for introducing new dairy products. It has been a remarkable journey, from launching Greek Yogurt as a category in India to being in the forefront for bringing more quality products for the customers,” the statement added.

The brand is retailed across approximately 20,000+ touchpoints in 30-plus towns with 24 SKUs at the moment across channels.