Eris Lifesciences Ltd recorded standalone net profit of ₹88 crore for the quarter ended March 31,2023, a marginal increase from ₹87 crore in the same quarter last year. Standalone revenues from operations grew 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹314 crore (₹282 crore).

For the fiscal 2022-23, the company’s standalone net profit fell 4.5 per cent to ₹398 crore (₹417 crore). Standalone revenues stood at ₹1,331 crore, up from ₹1,216 crore in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹61 crore, down 24 per cent from ₹80 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated quarterly revenues stood at ₹403 crore, up 32 per cent from ₹306 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal 2022-23, consolidated net profit stood at ₹374 crore, down 8 per cent from ₹406 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹1,685 crore (₹1,347 crore). Total expenses stood at ₹1,292 crore, up 39 per cent from ₹931 crore, thereby impacting profitability.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 10.7 per cent to ₹537 crore (₹485 crore).

Amit Bakshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, said, “FY23 has been a year of massive investment for us starting with the Oaknet deal in May ’22 right through to the DRL brands deal in March ‘23. We are happy to note that things are coming together well and we will start seeing tangible results from FY24 onwards. We will continue to focus on delivering high-quality growth while preserving our industry-leading margins and cash generation ratios.”

Eris Lifesciences shares ended at ₹637.95 apiece, marginally up by 0.96 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday.