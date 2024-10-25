The Essar Group announced on Friday that it has appointed Manu Kapoor as its Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs.

Kapoor has over thirty years of specialised experience working with corporations, governments, public sector agencies, and industry groups.

He is an established leader with a successful career of managing corporation’s reputation and brands across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, CIS, Eastern Europe, Baltics & Asia. He carries an in-depth knowledge of the geo-political landscape across the globe.

Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia said, “We are delighted to welcome Manu Kapoor to the Essar family. As Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Manu will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including businesses, government bodies, regulators, media, and policymakers. These are exciting times for Essar, and we look forward to his valuable contributions in driving our company’s success.”

Essar is strengthening its global presence in energy transition, green steel, digitisation, technology, and innovation. It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and contribute to the economic growth of India while making a global impact, Kapoor said.

Essar is transitioning its existing assets to a greener regime and investing in businesses driving the transformation of sector landscapes from carbon-centric to a clean energy ecosystem, both nationally and globally. The Group is developing sustainable assets and industry ecosystems, with a particular focus on hydrogen, green mobility, and green steel.