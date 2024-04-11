Essar Power on Thursday said that it has appointed Arun Kumar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its renewables business division as the company forays into PV solar, battery storage, EVs and wind energy.

Kumar, who has over two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, will play a key role in advancing Essar’s commitment to transitioning into green energy and establishing a robust renewable ecosystem in India, Essar Power said.

Previously, he served as the CEO at ACME Solar Holdings where he spearheaded the strategic expansion of the company into green hydrogen and ammonia businesses, while also enhancing the geographical footprint.

In his new role, Kumar will collaborate closely with the Essar Power board and leadership teams. Together, they will work towards building a strong portfolio in renewable energy and on-boarding other crucial talents to drive Essar Power’s green energy initiatives forward.

“Essar is aggressively pursuing its vision of transforming sector landscapes to green. With Ankur Kumar joining us, we hope to further our plans in renewables,” Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia said.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore from where he obtained an MBA in Finance and Strategy, Kumar also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from the Delhi University.

Essar Power has a generating capacity of 1,285 megawatts (MW) across three plants, in India and Canada. It has invested about $4.2 billion in the power portfolio, which includes $1.5 billion of equity. The company has planned to foray into renewables with a major focus on PV solar, battery storage, EVs, integrated water & power projects and wind energy.