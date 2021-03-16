Ettutharayil Group acquires Delhi-based NBFC BKP Commercial India

Ettutharayil group, the Kayakulam-based financial services firm providing business loans for the past two decades, has acquired New Delhi-based non-banking financial company BKP Commercial India.

With the acquisition, the group which currently operates in savings, insurance and investment sectors, will branch out into vehicle loans and various other secured loans, including loans against property and gold loans.

Priya Anu, Managing Director, BKP Commercial, said in a statement that the company would open new branches within and outside Kerala. At present, Ettutharayil has 14 branches in Kerala, while BKP will open 15 more branches in 2021. Of these, five branches are expected to be functional within three months.

The company's first branch in Kerala was inaugurated by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. BKP Commercial targets to disburse loans worth around ₹60-70 crore in 2021-22.

Anu said that BKP would focus on technology-based loan instruments catering to customer requirements. Given the sluggish market conditions prevailing in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, BKP has launched doorstep gold loans for senior citizens and working women. Another product launched is online gold loan that provides customers the safety of keeping their unused gold ornaments in BKP’s lockers with insurance cover and avail loans as and when required for up to 75 per cent LTV.

BKP has also launched Salary Bridge Loan in association with employers having 10 or more employees. The Digi Passbook Business Loan targets small and medium traders offering short-term loans for business purposes based on the volume of their digital transactions.

She added that the company has recently concluded a rights issue and is currently raising part of their fund requirements through an NCD issue.