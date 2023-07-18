EV charging company CHARGE+ZONE has launched a network operating software solution for EV charging station management systems, ChargeCloud.

According to the company, the solution will enable charging station operators to unlock potential, supercharge revenue, and maximise charger utilisation.

The solution offers a range of software services that instantly connect chargers to the company’s charging station management system (CMS). The software subscription is priced at ₹499 per month, said the company. It is said to manage charging sessions, increase charger utilisation, and provide real-time data insights to assist users in making informed decisions for peak performance from their charging infrastructure.

“The software solution streamlines charging sessions maximises charger utilisation and provides real-time data insights for informed decision-making. We are dedicated to creating a greener planet and fostering a sustainable future for all,” said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO of CHARGE+ZONE.

It will be enabled through the ChargeCloud mobile application, which is aimed at capturing a vast customer base and guaranteeing compatibility with a wide range of EVs from various car manufacturers, thus providing seamless services to drivers and owners.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit