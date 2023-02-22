River, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up, launched its first e-scooter called Indie, at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,25,000, with sales starting in August 2023.

The vehicle’s motor produces 6.7 kW of power, has a top speed of 90 km/h, and a range of 120 kilometres. With a gradeability of 18 degrees, there are three ride modes to choose from: eco, ride, and rush. It has a 4 kWh battery, which can be charged to 80 per cent in 5 hours with a standard charger. The e-scooter also has two USB charging ports and the reverse parking assist feature.

The start-up is planning to launch the vehicle in three to five cities, starting with Bengaluru in 2023. Following that, it will scale to 50 cities in the next year, said Aravind Mani, co-founder and chief executive officer at River.

Design-first approach

“As of now, we are setting up our distribution model, and therefore will start the sales in August. We want to improve the day-to-day lives of people through a design-first approach. Our first product, Indie, is a bold statement, combining two different offerings: utility and lifestyle. It will be the most sensible scooter with the right mix of practicality, capability, and style,” noted Mani.

River expects 3,000-5,000 sales in the first year and is targeting second-generation EV users aged 18–28. Indie will be manufactured at its Bengaluru factory, which has a 1,00,000-unit production capacity per year.

Regarding raising funds, Mani said, “We are constantly raising funds, and, so far, have invested $13 million in R&D and manufacturing.”

The company claims that the 14-inch wheels provide a better riding position, rideability, and manoeuvrability on a variety of road surfaces. The scooter has 43 litres of storage under the seat and a 12 litre front glove box.

“Indie is inspired by the modern Indian, who is always on the move, and wants to make the most of every day. The unique combination of design elements and technical specs gives Indie a distinct character, something that inspires you to do more and be more,” said Vipin George, co-founder and chief product officer at River.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit