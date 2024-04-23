Everest Spices has said that food safety is its top priority and all its products undergo “stringent quality control checks”.

The company said that its products have not been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong and that only one of its products have been recalled and temporarily put on hold for further examination.

“There have been reports of Everest being banned in Singapore and Hong Kong, but we want to clarify that this is false. Everest is not banned in either country. Singapore’s food safety authority referred to Hong Kong’s recall alert and asked our Singapore importer to recall and temporarily hold the product for further inspection. This is a standard procedure and not a ban. Only one out of 60 Everest products has been held for examination. We reassure our customers that our products are safe and of high quality, so there is no need for concern,” said a spokesperson of Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd, in response to businessline’s queries.

“Everest, a brand with over 50 years of experience, upholds strict hygiene and safety standards in its state of the art manufacturing facilities, earning numerous national and international certifications. Food safety is our top priority, and all our products undergo stringent quality control checks. Exports are cleared only after receiving necessary clearances & approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India,” the company spokesperson added.

On April 5, Hong Kong’s food safety regulator, the Centre for Food Safety stated that samples of several kinds of prepackaged spice mix products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide. This included Fish Curry Masala product of Everest besides three products of brand MDH.

“Members of the public should not consume the affected products. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them. According to the CFS’s instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products,“ it stated.

On April 18, referring to Hong Kong’s recall order, Singapore Food Agency issued a notification for the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala “due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit.”

MDH did not respond to businessline.