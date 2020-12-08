Everstone to sell Everise to Brookfield

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Singapore-headquartered Everstone Group has entered into an agreement to sell Everise, an entity founded in partnership with Sunrise BPO, to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sources close to the development pegged the deal at about $450 million, while the company declined to comment.
Following the deal, Everise founder and Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Agarwal will continue to head the company.
“Everise is a case study for transforming an old-world business into a next generation customer experience platform. By employing exceptional management and operational capabilities along with a combination of organic and inorganic growth in the digital segments, Everise has registered accelerating revenues and profitability,” Everstone Group Co-founder and CEO Sameer Sain said.
Everise is a Singapore-headquartered, next generation customer experience solutions and technology company. In 2016, it acquired C3, a US-based BPO company, from Stone Point Capital. The company has presence in healthcare, emerging tech and smart home segments, and a growing base of marquee customers, primarily in the US.
Everstone is a leading investor in IT-enabled services globally, and owns significant stakes in an Indian customer experience solutions provider Servion, offshore healthcare revenue cycle management business Omega Healthcare, and digital engineering services firm Infostretch.
