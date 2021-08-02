EVTRIC Motors launches first set of EV offerings

EVTRIC Motors has launched two electric scooters in the slow speed category – EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride for Indian audiences at ex-showroom prices of ₹64,994 and ₹67,996 respectively.

The company has announced these products in line with its initiative to join the ongoing e-mobility mission in India. The e-scooters are targeted at the young and the family audience of India that is inclined towards responsible commutation and environment-friendly practices, the company stated in a press release.

Eyeing expansion

The e-scooters come with a detachable lithium-ion battery option that provides users convenience of charging. The scooters have a loading capacity of 150 kg, clocking a motor power of 250W. Both the e-scooters take around 3.5 hours of charging time for a full battery, covering a distance of over 75 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 25km/hr.

Phase 1 of Ola e-scooter factory nearing completion, says CEO

The products offers LED headlamps, robotic welding chassis, side stand sensor and 12-inch tubeless tyre with 190mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.

In the first phase, the brand will deliver e-scooters across seven cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The brand is looking to accelerate its presence across all the capital cities in the 28 States and UTs in the country in the next six months.

TVS Motor to develop electric vehicles in 5-25kW range

“We have been in the automation space for over a decade. And now we are executing the same in the most ambitious automobile revolution in the history of India. We have begun with the slow-speed e-scooters category, as we understand, given the current technology, this would be a justified buy for the day-to-day commute of users. These products will fall in line with customer expectations, giving them economic travel and smooth experience,” said Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC Motors, in a statement.