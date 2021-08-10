Exide Industries broadens its doorstep service facility

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Exide Industries has extended the scope of its doorstep service facility to inverters and inverter batteries. The services will be done under the single umbrella of ‘Batmobile Doorstep Service’ facility which already provides services of car batteries for individual owners.
After the initial launch in Kolkata, the service will be expanded to 250 cities nationally by August-end. According to Arun Mittal, Director Automotive, Exide Industries, the new service facility is aimed at making things “more convenient for the customers”.
Under the new facility, a single WhatsApp message to 70440-00000 will get the service technician nearest to the customer’s location to visit and resolve the issue. “The earlier system of a central team of mechanics is being done away with in the interest of speed and scalability,” the company said in a release.
For voice calls, the number 1800-103-5454 is also available.
“Customers can also log in their complaints through the company’s portal,” it added. While the service is free for Exide products under warranty, it is chargeable for any other brand or products of Exide where warranty period has lapsed.
