Experts recommend nod for Covaxin phase III trials

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended green signal for phase III clinical trials of Covaxin, the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech India Limited, together with scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
SEC, which met on Tuesday evening, analysed phase I and phase II trials data, as well as animal challenge data from studies in two species, including a non-human primate, and recommended the grant of permission to conduct phase III trials with some minor changes, said an official statement on Thursday.
Recently, the drug regulator allowed Bharat Biotech to cut down on the number volunteers to be used for the vaccine’s phase II clinical trials to 380 as its immunogenicity results in the phase I trials were found to be very good, according to the sources.
For the Phase III trials, the firm plans to enlist around 22,500 healthy volunteers, it is learnt.
Bharat Biotech, along with Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute of India, which is conducting clinical trials on Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, are some of the frontrunners in Covid-19 vaccine development in India.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...