ExxonMobil-IndianOil pact will address consumers not served by pipelines

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
The agreement between ExxonMobil, IndianOil and Chart Industries, to develop ‘virtual pipelines’ in India, is aimed at meeting the natural gas demand from consumers not connected by existing pipeline networks.
On Monday, ExxonMobil India LNG signed a letter of cooperation (LoC) with Indian Oil Corporation and Chart Industries to establish a system of transportation infrastructure to expand gas access in India. These ‘virtual pipeline systems’ will deliver LNG by road, rail and waterways to areas not connected by physical pipelines, the companies said.
“Consumers currently relying on naphtha and fuel oil will be on the cross-hairs of this agreement on account of the cost economics,” said Sumit Pokharna, Research Analyst - Oil and Gas Sector and Vice-President, Kotak Securities. “These are dominant in the fertilisers, oil refineries and refractories sectors. Additionally, as more stringent emission norms are enforced, many consumers without pipelines in the vicinity may want to switch to natural gas.”
“Just to illustrate, the pollution control body banned manufacturing plants in Morbi (Gujarat) from using polluting fuels, resulting in a significant jump in gas consumption. In fact, gas accounts for 26 per cent of the energy consumption mix in Gujarat,” Pokharna added.
Analysts also said the present low price of natural gas in the spot market is an incentive for gas-based power plants to reconsider initiating operations. But relying on the spot price of natural gas remaining in the $3-4 a unit range is a risky bet for longer-term profitability. Industries that can absorb fluctuating natural gas prices will be better placed to look at the LNG supplies that come from the ExxonMobil-IndianOil-Chart Industries agreement.
“The parties will implement a gas infrastructure initiative that leverages LNG ISO intermodal containers to move gas as a reliable, cleaner and cost-effective fuel,” said an ExxonMobil statement.
“This is only an exploratory agreement; the fiscal and operational terms will be firmed up later,” officials in the know said. “IndianOil is already serving some such consumers through trucks fitted with specialised cryogenic LNG containers.”
Under the agreement, Chart Industries will develop the equipment to develop the ‘virtual pipeline’. ExxonMobil is said to be sourcing the LNG while IndianOil will handle the distribution infrastructure.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...