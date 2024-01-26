The EY organization and ServiceNow have expanded their strategic alliance to provide solutions for generative AI (GenAI) compliance, governance and risk management.

The EY organization will also use ServiceNow’s Now Assist GenAI capabilities to enhance experiences for EY professionals and clients. These new AI solutions seek to amplify EY’s capabilities on ServiceNow’s risk management solutions.

Carmine Dr Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, said, “The challenge many clients face is putting appropriate governance in place when adopting the technology. Together, the EY organization and ServiceNow will help organizations confidently turn AI risk management and regulatory compliance concerns into opportunities to drive business value. We are excited to broaden our collaboration with ServiceNow and continue growing our alliance relationship by collaborating on this game changing technology.”

The newly developed offerings are expected to improve AI’s management and governanceI, drive compliance with regulatory requirements, and promote ethical, transparent, and accountable business practices. This includes the EY AI Governance and Compliance solution, which provides businesses with essential capabilities, including AI discovery and inventory management, policy management and implementation, risk tiering, and automated monitoring. The new offerings are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024.

The EY organization will also use ServiceNow generative AI capabilities across IT and HR business functions. This includes deployments of IT Service Management (ITSM) PRO+, HR Service Delivery (HRSD) PRO+, and Now Assist generative AI tools, helping enable enhanced employee experiences across more than 400,000 EY professionals.

