EY, BlackLine form alliance to offer finance process automation in India

EY, a global professional services organization, has formed a strategic alliance in India with Nasdaq-listed BlackLine to offer finance process automation to businesses across various sectors.

This follows a global strategic alliance between the companies last year.

The alliance will help expand EY’s process automation capabilities and finance transformation services offered to businesses in India to improve finance and accounting operations and help them govern and automate their risk processes. Also, EY and BlackLine will help businesses automate previously manual processes and support digital finance transformation.

“We live in the age of the digital organisation wherein it’s become a necessity for the finance function to automate error-prone manual processes. EY has been helping businesses design an automation enabled transformation process that supports their journey towards becoming an agile and intelligent enterprise,” Kamalanand Nithianandan, Partner, Advisory Services at EY India said.

“Together with BlackLine, EY will enable businesses to stay adaptable, insightful and cost effective offering a unique set of tools and modules including BlackLine’s ‘Smart Close’, that will help improve governance and transparency both within an organization and externally,” he added.

BlackLine is a financial automation software company.