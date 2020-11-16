EY India acquires AI platform Spotmentor Technologies for undisclosed sum

Professional services firm EY India has acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence-enabled upskilling and re-skilling platform, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens EY’s People Advisory portfolio of digital services to support businesses in their skilling and learning needs.

“The acquisition of Spotmentor Technologies will boost our digital offerings, combining our strengths in strategic people consulting and seasoned experience in learning and skills development, now delivered to clients through an intelligent technology platform. This reinforces our continued commitment and investments in technology and strategic acquisitions to further our range of digital offerings,” Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Leader at EY India said.

Spotmentor Technologies was co-founded by Deepak Singh, Arpit Goyal, Shekhar Suman and Yash Pl Mittal in 2016 in Gurugram. The company broadly focused on large enterprises, government and industry bodies, helping them identify required skill and competency gaps through hyper-personalised learning and re-skilling plans.

With this acquisition, EY adds to its workforce a team of dynamic experts with rich technology experience in creating an ideal learning cycle for businesses backed by emerging technologies. It aims to enable businesses to automatically identify critical competency gaps and recommends suitable learning pathways, thus ensuring real time return-on-investment on learning and development, the company said in a statement.

“Over the past year, we have collaborated with the Spotmentor Technologies team to equip our clients with the right skill sets and they have benefited immensely from this association. This new technology solution further strengthens our People Advisory portfolio of digital services, enabling us to effectively harness our client’s people agenda as part of an integrated business strategy,” Anurag Malik, Partner-People Advisory Services at EY India said.

Last year, EY in India acquired C Centric, a provider of CRM solutions and services, and in 2018, it acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems.