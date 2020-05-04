Factories across industrial clusters take steps to restart operations

As governments have permitted the limited resumption of industrial activities, big, medium and small companies across industrial clusters are gearing up to restart production from Wednesday/ Thursday onwards.

Even as the lockdown is extended till May 17, both the Central and State governments have taken initial steps to rebuild the stalled economy by allowing industrial activities with skeletal staff and stringent norms.

The government’s decision to allow industries to recommence operations is expected to create some initial momentum and confidence for the companies to chalk out plans to rebuild their business. Also, it will help deploy at least a portion of thousands of workers who were worried over the future.

Safety measures

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) plans to restart its preparatory operations at its Irungattukkottai factory (near Chennai) on May 6 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government authorities.

It has made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees. The company will adhere to all the safety guidelines set out by the Central and State governments and local authorities, according to a spokesperson of the company.

Hyundai will dispatch 6.8 lakh masks (three-ply, N90 and N95) as well as 20,000 half-litre and 1.5 lakh 100-ml cases of sanitizers for consumers, sales, service and back-end staff at all dealerships as part of its restart strategy.

Renault Nissan’s car manufacturing complex at Oragadam near Chennai is also preparing to commence production and exports in the next few days.

A small team is doing maintenance checks since the factory was closed for about 40 days. The unit will initially complete all pending activities in the areas of inventory, financial closing and despatches before the start of operations.

Limited workforce

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle plans to recommence its activities on May 8 at its truck-and-bus manufacturing complex at Oragadam with a limited workforce.

On the staff front, companies are working out a step-by-step plan since people from the containment zone are not allowed to come. While transport for staff is allowed, many routes are blocked due to Covid-19 hotspots, a detailed plan is being worked out for this as well.

“The textile sector across the value chain is slowly planning to start the operations from Wednesday with extreme care on safety measures, and most of the units will try to run with bare minimum utilisation levels. Opening up of the retail sector is the next crucial aspect, because opening the retail will bring the demand to manufacturing,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Coimbatore-based Indian Texpreneurs Federation.

“Most of the companies in Ambattur, Guindy, and Thirumudivakkam were eager to start operations from today. But they are awaiting clarity from the government. In the outskirts, Police are not allowing movement of people and hence staff is unable to reach the factory. There was a rush for passes, but those offices were in different locations. Clear guidelines must be issued to all authorities down the line for smooth implementation, said X Arokianathan, Co-Convenor, MSME Panel, Confederation of Indian Industry-Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, several MSME associations raise concern over the availability of labour though their units are allowed to operate. Over the past 2-3 days, migrants have been protesting in various cities seeking transport help to go back to their homes.

“We don’t know how many of them will stay back even as we restart of operations,” said a member of an MSME association in Chennai.