FADA seeks franchise protection law

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 09, 2021

Ford’s manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. Vijay Soneji

With Ford India deciding to shut its plants, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has reiterated its request for the Franchise Protection Act.

Ford to shut India plants; 4,000 jobs on the line

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said though Ford India chief has promised to compensate dealers who continue to service customers, it may not be adequate. The 170 dealers have about 391 outlets and have invested about ₹2,000 crore and employ around 40,000 people, he said.

Published on September 09, 2021

