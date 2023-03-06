Off Duty, a fashion brand, has raised ₹4 crore from revenue-based financier Velocity.in.

Its core products include everyday wear denims, pants, and trousers, along with the recently launched men’s denims. The D2C brand claims to have generated revenue of ₹4.5 crore in the first year and is estimating to close this financial year at around ₹15 crore.

“We began our fashion journey in the year 2013 with Madish, saw an opportunity in the digital space, and took it. We noticed a gap between the fashion trends in India and the international markets and sought to bridge that gap by providing fashion-forward products that people in India could buy,” said Shahbaaz Khan, Co-founder of Off Duty.

Off Duty claims to have a strong presence across e-commerce platforms, including their website.

“The age group of 15–24 years old makes up a significant 18 per cent of the Indian population. Many young adults in India are interested in fashion, and want to keep up with the latest trends. This can be seen through the growing popularity of young fashion influencers on social media platforms. We are confident in the founders and their approach to catering hi-street global fashion at affordable rates,” said Abhiroop Medhekar, CEO of Velocity.

