Loyola Old Boys ’Association, alumni association of the Loyola School based here, will present its annual Global Leadership Award for this year to Rajesh Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, at a function to be held on Saturday. The Young Achiever’s Award goes to Aravind Mani, Co-founder and CEO of River, a start-up that manufactures electric utility vehicles. VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Software, will be chief guest on the occasion.

Global management roles

Rajesh Subramaniam, who belongs to the Loyola class of 1981, received his B Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and his Masters in the same subject from Syracuse University, New York. After receiving an MBA from University of Texas at Austin, he joined FedEx as a marketing analyst in 1991. He has since served in a multitude of global management roles, helping FedEx become one of the world’s largest transportation companies. On June 1, 2022, he was promoted as Chief Executive Officer; the second CEO in the company’s 50-year history. Subramaniam is committed to charitable activities, leading FedEx in relief and rebuilding efforts following natural disasters in various parts of the world.

Aravind Mani, Co-Founder & CEO, River

Indie Scooter manufacturer

Aravind Mani, Loyola class of 2001 and recipient of the Young Achiever Award, did his MBA at the Asian Institute of Management, Manila. Later, he had stints at Manali Petrochemicals and TN Petroproducts. He then led the EV division of TVS Motors. Later he branched into entrepreneurship - being the Co-founder of River. Mani was involved right from the conceptualisation, design and setting up of the company. As CEO, he oversaw the launch of their first product, the Indie scooter, which has received rave reviews. It is expected that the first vehicles will reach customers this August.

Role models for Loyola

Renjith Raveendran, President, Loyola Old Boys ’Association , said the awards aim to recognize outstanding leaders among the alumni who can serve as role models for the new generation at Loyola. The association initiated a medical insurance programme for around 120 Loyola School staff members in 2015 and a pension scheme for retired non-teaching staff in 2018 - both initiatives funded by the old boys of the school, Raveendran added. With a membership of over 4,000 across the globe, the alumni association launched Global Leadership Awards in 2015.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit