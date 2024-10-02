Ferrero India Private Limited is aiming to be among the country’s top five sweet-packaged food businesses. Anticipating growth in India during the festival season, the company has launched its popular chocolate, Raffaello.

“Our area of play has been defined as the sweet-packaged food business, which involves spreads, biscuits, chocolates, and confectionary. We are trying to unlock spaces; for example, spreads as a business were not very active for us. We have activated spreads and are investing in them, as well as in confectionary to unlock the needed spaces in the sweet-packaged food business so that we can play in the space and grow as a strong player. Currently, we are the 7th player in the top 10 and want to be in the top five in the next three to four years,” said Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India, to businessline.

Ferrero started its commercial operations in India in 2004 and has a manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. The company manufactures Kinder Creamy Joy, Ferrero Rocher Moments, and Tic Tac Seeds. It is also developing its infrastructure across the country and has installed 4,500 visi coolers to maintain the temperature of its chocolates. Raffaello will be available in two pack sizes; a 15-piece pack priced at ₹450 and a 3-piece pack priced at ₹99.

“We have continuous temperature monitoring in containers from one factory to another. Our distributors also have devices in their godowns to ensure air conditioning is maintained. The visi coolers have IoT devices that monitor real-time temperatures to maintain product integrity,” he said.

Distribution

Ferrero India recently partnered with Godfrey Phillips India to distribute its chocolates through select channels and is open to more partnerships.

“We are working on two different work streams. We are building infrastructure in India that will make a global rollout easy. We have an R&D centre in Baramati that is working on local products. The company is focusing on urban and semi-rural areas. In urban areas, we are aiming for complete presence. We will be open to partnerships if they are a strategic fit,” added Zoher Kapuswala.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit