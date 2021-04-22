Filatex India Q4 profit jumps over 5-folds to ₹118.39 crore

Textile firm Filatex India on Thursday reported over five-fold jump in net profit to ₹118.39 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, on account of higher income. The company had reported a net profit of ₹21.03 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Filatex India's total income during the period under review stood at ₹858.16 crore, up 27.48 per cent, as against ₹673.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21 subject to approval of the members of the company in the next annual general meeting.

Shares of Filatex India Ltd were trading 5.37 per cent higher at ₹78.50 apiece on BSE.