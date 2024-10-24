StoneX Group Inc., a financial services firm, has announced the opening of its new offices in Pune and Bengaluru, with a collective capacity of 800 seats. This marks an expansion of its operations in India and is part of StoneX’s strategy to leverage India’s talent pool.

Since establishing its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in 2019, StoneX now employs over 550 staff in-country, contributing to its global workforce of over 4,300 employees.

Greg Kallinikos, APAC CEO, StoneX, emphasised India’s pivotal role in the Group’s technological advancements. “India has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation across various sectors, making it a natural choice for expanding our technology and support operations. The robust talent pool in the financial services sector has been another point of attraction in establishing our Global Capability Centres in Bangalore and Pune”, Kallinikos stated.

In addition to strengthening its GCC presence in India, StoneX has established an office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to facilitate trading in precious metals. StoneX commenced operations in June 2024, trading in precious metals on the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), becoming one of the first international entities to be a trading and self-clearing member on IIBX.

Manu Dhir, General Manager, StoneX India, highlighted the company’s journey and future aspirations. “We started in India with one technology team for our Global Payments business, and have now matured into a cross-functional Global Capability Centre. We have been growing rapidly in terms of headcount numbers: almost 40per cent year-on-year. We offer substantial career growth opportunities, including leadership roles to our employees, and are also focused on recruiting top talent from local universities”, Dhir explained.