Firework ropes in Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment to create original content for Indian viewers

Silicon-valley based short video app network Firework today announced its partnership with Applause Entertainment, the content studio from Aditya Birla Group.

The partneship is in light of Firework’s strategy to develop high-quality short-form original content for Indian viewers.

Applause Entertainment will help Firework develop content around existing shows and IPs as well as original content in short format.

Vincent Yang, co-founder and CEO of Firework said: “Applause Entertainment is a pioneer in India in curating original content and with this partnership will again pioneer in the content creation for short format video category with Firework. It is deeply comforting to know that Sameer Nair and the highly talented team of Applause will now disrupt the short format entertainment space with Firework.”

“Firework is a platform that is revolutionizing the short format video space with technology and now with content,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said. “In India, Firework have brought in a concept that will change the way brands have used content to drive engagement. And we at Applause Entertainment are delighted to be at the forefront of this developing compelling content that will drive this trend.”

New partnerships

The short video app has also recently announced its partnership with Faye D’Souza. producing news in short format.

The company had roped in the former television personality to present 30-second crisp and to-the-point news, according to an official release.

Firework is also currently in discussions with multiple entertainment and sports platforms to collaborate and create content that will “derive great value for users and brands,” the company had said in an official statement.

It had also recently entered into a strategic partnership with Lightstream, a branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment to create branded content for businesses for its platform.

Firework will debut its new features in the coming months for its Indian users. It will also offer user-generated, platform-curated and original content from media partners including Refinery29.