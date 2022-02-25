First 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate consignment flagged off from BPCL-Kochi Refinery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dispatched the first consignment of 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate from its Propylene Derivative Petrochemical (PDP) complex at Kochi Refinery.

Ajith Kumar K, Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery flagged off the trucks containing 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate to Asian Paints in Satara and Visen Industries in Chennai.

2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate finds application as a raw material to make adhesives, coatings, construction materials, acrylic rubber, and emulsions.

2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate is the last of the series of six niche petrochemical products from BPCL Kochi Refinery. These niche petrochemicals are being manufactured in Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery, which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in February last year.

Built at the cost of ₹6,000 crore, the complex has an Acrylic Acid Unit, Acrylates Unit and Oxo-Alcohol Unit of world scale size and capacity and will substitute the import of Acrylic Acid and save approximately ₹4,000 crore in foreign exchange.

Acrylic Acid unit is the largest single train unit in the world with capacity of 160,000 TPA.