Flexible workspace provider The Executive Centre (TEC) reported 11.2 per cent rise in revenue in 2023 at $315 million, with 18 per cent coming from Indian operations, up by 31 per cent. TEC India reported an EBITDA of $19 million in 2023, contributing 26 per cent to global EBITDA.

TEC India, which opened eight new centres last year, expects revenue growth of 10-15 per cent in the current fiscal year. It currently has 1.2 million sq ft space countrywide.

Active in 15 countries, TEC opened 12 new centres globally.

The occupancy in its India offices is 91 per cent, “reflecting strong customer satisfaction and the growing trend towards flexible workspaces,” said Manish Khedia, Managing Director-South India, West India, and Sri Lanka.

He said the company plans to sign up 3 lakh sq ft space in India in 2024. “India is one of our most important markets, with consecutive growth and expansion happening year on year in this region. Globally our portfolio expanded by 26 centres across Asia, with footprint in South Asia and Middle East doubling from the pre-pandemic period. South Asia and Middle East have contributed almost 50 per cent of our growth and expansion in the last year with 12 new centres opening within both the regions.”

Khedia said that while the company focused on the seven metro cities it operates in currently, it also eyes opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities.

He pointed out that shared workspaces now had 17 per cent share in total office leasing in the country and predicted that in the next five years its market share would expand with doubling of stock size by 2028.