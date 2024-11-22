E-commerce major Flipkart has appointed Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart Inc, to its board of directors effective November 21, 2024.

Bartlett head of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Inc., Dan and his responsibilities include public policy, sustainability, philanthropic initiatives. He also leads Corporate Real Estate and the development of Walmart’s new home office campus in Bentonville, Ark.

On joining the Flipkart Board, Dan Bartlett said, “I am honored to join the Flipkart board and to contribute to the company’s ongoing success. The Flipkart Group has been instrumental in driving transformative change by enhancing value and access for customers across India. It has a significant opportunity to further contribute to job creation while focusing on equitable and sustainable growth. I look forward to being part of the company’s future development and helping to shape its vision.”

Former SoftBank managing partner Lydia Jett joined the ecommerce major’s board in June.

Before joining Walmart, Dan held leadership positions at leading public relations firms, including Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Public Strategies, Inc. Dan’s career began in public service, playing key roles in George W. Bush’s presidential and Texas gubernatorial campaigns. This work led him to the White House, where he served in several high-ranking positions, completing his service as counsellor to President Bush.

Welcoming Dan to the Board, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Flipkart Group, said, “Dan has been a close partner for Flipkart since our association with Walmart in 2018. We are proud to welcome him to the Board, and will greatly benefit from his extensive experience in strategy, and building long-standing responsible and sustainable businesses.

Earler Flipkart, earlier this year, closed a nearly $1-billion funding round with around $350 million from Google while Walmart invested $600 million in primary capital.

