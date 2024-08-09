E-commerce major Flipkart has appointed Tokopedia’s executive Ramesh Gururaja as senior vice-president of consumer products, according to sources.

Gururaja will be reporting to the chief product and technology officer Jeyandran Venugopal. He will be taking over some part of roles previously managed by Anand Lakshminarayan and Bharath Ram, source added.

This comes after Flipkart has seen leadership changes and a slew of exits including travel booking website Cleartrip’s head Ayyappan R, marketplace and categories leader Amitesh Jha, fintech and payments head Dheeraj A, and growth and retention head Bharath Ram.

According to LinkedIn profile, Gururaja served Tokopedia for over five years as the chief product officer and head of shared consumer platform for GoTo. Prior to that, he worked with Amazon for more than three years under two senior positions.

Flipkart recently made its quick commerce service called Flipkart Minutes live in parts of Bengaluru amid the increasing popularity of the segment.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based company also appointed Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha to helm the operations of Flipkart Fashion. Flipkart Fashion and Myntra will continue to function as two separate divisions under Sinha and will retain their original structure, despite having a common leader.

Flipkart has been working towards profitability amid a rejig in the senior management and cost cutting-led layoffs earlier this year. The e-commerce major raised $350 million from Google and closed a $950 million round at a valuation of $36 billion, reported businessline in May.