Flipkart ties up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for digital motor cover

Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have partnered to offer a digital motor insurance policy to customers of the e-commerce major.

“Consumers can buy this motor-insurance policy using their Flipkart app,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also offers mobile insurance on Flipkart.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said: “We are happy to take our partnership forward with them by offering motor insurance as well on their platform. This will not only help us increase our distribution base on this new-age platform, but will also enable us to offer best in class services to the customers of Flipkart by providing them pertinent solutions.”

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart said the company has branched out to various insurance services for life, health and devices. “As the consumer journey on our platform progresses, we want to offer them solutions which are in their best interest, especially during these testing times. With the introduction of motor-insurance, consumers can now get access to a much more seamless, accessible and flexible insurance solution to safeguard their vehicles,” he further said.