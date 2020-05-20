Companies

Flipkart ties up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for digital motor cover

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 20, 2020 Published on May 20, 2020

The logo of Flipkart   -  REUTERS

Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have partnered to offer a digital motor insurance policy to customers of the e-commerce major.

“Consumers can buy this motor-insurance policy using their Flipkart app,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also offers mobile insurance on Flipkart.

Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said: “We are happy to take our partnership forward with them by offering motor insurance as well on their platform. This will not only help us increase our distribution base on this new-age platform, but will also enable us to offer best in class services to the customers of Flipkart by providing them pertinent solutions.”

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart said the company has branched out to various insurance services for life, health and devices. “As the consumer journey on our platform progresses, we want to offer them solutions which are in their best interest, especially during these testing times. With the introduction of motor-insurance, consumers can now get access to a much more seamless, accessible and flexible insurance solution to safeguard their vehicles,” he further said.

Published on May 20, 2020
Flipkart
Bajaj Allianz Life LongLife Goal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Venture Catalysts invests in 7 startups during lockdown
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.