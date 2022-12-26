Flipkart had signed an MoU with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to provide 15 days of digital classroom training along with a 45-day on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities, and over 543 candidates, including 109 people with disabilities, are currently undergoing training at Flipkart’s SCOA in Karnataka.

Additionally, more than 50 candidates trained at the Flipkart SCOA have been offered employment opportunities by Flipkart in warehousing and delivery roles in Karnataka. Some of these candidates were handed the offer letters during an event organized by the government of Karnataka in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) has trained more than 2,000 candidates across the country with industry training and knowledge to help create a pool of skilled supply chain talent in the country, said the company in a press release.

“In line with the objectives of the Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation to design, develop, and implement various skill-training programs based on emerging trades, our efforts under SCOA are enhancing employability and skilling. We are committed to not only skilling the youth but also providing relevant employment opportunities. We shall strengthen this initiative in time and continue working towards the development of India’s future-ready supply chain workforce,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

SCOA was launched in 2021 to provide industry-relevant training and knowledge to the local youth and create a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent. The initiative aims to bridge the skill gap and increase employment opportunities, including for those with disabilities.

“The logistics industry, which is one of the significant engines of the economy with huge employment opportunities in the country, faces an inadequacy of skilled workers to meet the ever-evolving demand. We applaud Flipkart’s dedicated efforts in building a skilled workforce through timely training provided under SCAO to empower the youth and make them industry-ready, thereby, bridging the existing skill gap and contributing to the local economy,” said Ashwath Narayanan, Minister of ITBT, Higher education, Skills & Entrepreneurship, who was part of an event organized by the Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru.