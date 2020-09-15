Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to create 70,000 direct jobs this festival season

Flipkart will help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as the country gears up for the upcoming festival season and Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart’s supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart’s seller partner locations and kiranas.

This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festival season. The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season.

“Flipkart understands the importance of festivities in the lives of our consumers and ecosystem partners. We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD). As a front runner in e-commerce, our training and investment in the workforce is widely recognised and contributes to skill development and enhances employability. By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

Training programmes

Flipkart is undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.

These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.

For lakhs of seller partners, MSMEs and artisans etc., who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance, Flipkart provides separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging and more.

The entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done following the government's National Skill Development Mission and will significantly spur the local employment and economy.

Flipkart’s tech-enabled supply chain, delivers millions of shipments across 100 per cent serviceable pin codes serving consumers from Nangaon in Assam and Hadaspur in Maharashtra to Kannur in Kerala.