Ordering food through delivery aggregators generates an annual ecosystem cost of ₹9,000-11,000 crore, with consumers paying an average premium of ₹46 per dish in hidden fees, according to a report.

These costs include convenience fees over direct restaurant orders and include prices for delivery, packaging and subscription fees, the report, titled “Food Delivery Unwrapped: Uncovering Hidden Costs on India’s Aggregator Platforms,” by marketing agency Mavericks India, noted.

The average Indian household in major metro cities incurs an additional financial burden of ₹12,000 annually due to these hidden costs, noted the report.

“As convenience drives more consumers towards food aggregators, the hidden costs of delivery, packaging, and perceived membership benefits can often add up to a significant financial drain over time,” said Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of The Mavericks India.

The report highlights several key findings. Aggregators charge up to 200 per cent higher delivery fees compared to restaurant-owned delivery channels, where 46 per cent of restaurants offer free delivery. Packaging charges add to the burden, with aggregators charging ₹2 more per package, which amounts to ₹400 crore in ecosystem revenues annually.

The report reveals that subscription services, such as Zomato Gold, may not always deliver the promised value. “A prominent aggregator’s premium subscription offers limited added value, with non-members often accessing similar benefits for orders over ₹199,” Mahajan noted.

The research also shows that consumers pay a 15 per cent premium for desserts and an 11 per cent premium for vegetarian dishes on aggregator platforms, compared to non-vegetarian items. Restaurants with more branches tend to charge lower delivery and packaging fees, ranging from ₹26 to ₹118, depending on the restaurant’s size.