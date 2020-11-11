Former IndianOil executive joins FuelBuddy

Sajjan Kumar Ahlawat, a former Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has joined doorstep fuel delivery firm Treis Solutions LLP. A company statement said that it is also referred to as FuelBuddy and was the first company to start fuel delivery services in India.

Ahlawat has been appointed as President for FuelBuddy.

Ahlawat has over 35 years of experience in various capacities at IndianOil. He has worked in verticals including Operations, Marketing, Human Resources, and Finance. He had also served as the overall Marketing Head for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Haryana for IndianOil, the statement said.

FuelBuddy currently provides cloud-enabled fuel delivery services. It serves consumers of IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

FuelBuddy was established in 2016 to offer fuel delivery service in India having a tech-enabled platform which provides on-demand fuel delivery along with value-added services.