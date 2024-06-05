Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) has entered into an agreement with France’s Royer Group to introduce the iconic Kickers brand to India.

As part of the licensing agreement between the two companies, a network of retail stores will be established, with the first store set to open in Chennai. These stores will offer a range of Kickers products, including footwear, apparel and accessories, according to a company statement.

Kickers, a heritage shoe brand founded in 1970, has a global appeal and caters to families worldwide.

J Rafiq Ahmed, Managing Director of KICL, stated that the entry of Kickers into India could be a game-changer for both KICL and the retail fashion industry as a whole.

In addition to India, the licensing agreement grants KICL marketing rights for Kickers in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.