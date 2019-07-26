French lingerie and beachwear brand Aubade enters India

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
French Lingerie and Beachwear brand Aubade recently announced its entry in India during India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) Season 3, which was recently held in Pune.
The company enters India through IIFW’s business subsidiary ‘Candy Shop’, a brand that helps Premium Indian and International Intimate Fashion Brands.
Aubade plans to offer its franchise across the metro cities in India and will also be going strong on the e-commerce mode.
With the strategic association with IIFW, Aubade will showcase its finest range of new products for the Indian market during the upcoming seasons of the India Intimate Fashion Week.
Post the showcase, these products will be available across Candy Shop India’s ‘Shop In Shops’ and Franchise stores across the country.
Candy Shop will be the official and exclusive Indian partner for marketing and promoting the Aubade products and its franchises in India.
Aubade's country Head and CEO, Gregory GoHILL, said: “We are happy to introduce our lines in the wonderful Indian Market. It is such an opportunity to share the great IIFW platform and its marvellous team”
Commenting on the association, Niraj Jawanjal, Founder, IIFW and Candy Shop India, said, “Intimate Fashion wear is one of the fastest growing markets in the world.
“Understanding the current market scenario for the Indian Intimate fashion sector, there was a need gap for premium and designer lingerie that needed to be plugged in and fulfilled.”
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...