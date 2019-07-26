French lingerie and beachwear brand Aubade enters India

French Lingerie and Beachwear brand Aubade recently announced its entry in India during India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) Season 3, which was recently held in Pune.

The company enters India through IIFW’s business subsidiary ‘Candy Shop’, a brand that helps Premium Indian and International Intimate Fashion Brands.

Aubade plans to offer its franchise across the metro cities in India and will also be going strong on the e-commerce mode.

With the strategic association with IIFW, Aubade will showcase its finest range of new products for the Indian market during the upcoming seasons of the India Intimate Fashion Week.

Post the showcase, these products will be available across Candy Shop India’s ‘Shop In Shops’ and Franchise stores across the country.

Candy Shop will be the official and exclusive Indian partner for marketing and promoting the Aubade products and its franchises in India.

Aubade's country Head and CEO, Gregory GoHILL, said: “We are happy to introduce our lines in the wonderful Indian Market. It is such an opportunity to share the great IIFW platform and its marvellous team”

Commenting on the association, Niraj Jawanjal, Founder, IIFW and Candy Shop India, said, “Intimate Fashion wear is one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

“Understanding the current market scenario for the Indian Intimate fashion sector, there was a need gap for premium and designer lingerie that needed to be plugged in and fulfilled.”