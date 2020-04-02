Fresh heartburn over Ranitidine, as USFDA calls for complete withdrawal from shelves

The United States Food and Drug Administration has called on manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter versions of heartburn drug Ranitidine.

The regulator’s move follows ongoing investigation into the contaminant known as N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen or cancer causing substance. And it could have an impact on Indian drug companies making the products, as regulators across the world, including the Drug Controller General of India, examine the latest move by the USFDA.

Drug companies in India are still making the product and exporting it, a regulatory expert told BusinessLine, adding that the USFDA had not explicitly banned the product and only called on manufactures to withdraw it.

When the US regulator sounded caution on the drug last September, the ranitidine market (including combination products) was pegged at Rs 730 crore and included several local drugmakers, including GlaxoSmithKline, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, JB Chemicals, Zydus Cadila, Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharma. Ranitidine is commonly known as Zantac and Sanofi, which sells Zantac globally, does not sell it in India.

Explaining its decision announced on Wednesday, the USFDA said, “the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures, may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity. As a result of this immediate market withdrawal request, ranitidine products will not be available for new or existing prescriptions or OTC use in the US.”

“We didn’t observe unacceptable levels of NDMA in many of the samples that we tested. However, since we don’t know how or for how long the product might have been stored, we decided that it should not be available to consumers and patients unless its quality can be assured,” said Janet Woodcock, Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

September concerns

Concerns over contaminations started in the summer of 2019, when the FDA became aware of independent laboratory testing that found NDMA in ranitidine. “Low levels of NDMA are commonly ingested in the diet, for example NDMA is present in food and water. These low levels are not expected to lead to an increase in the risk of cancer. However, sustained higher levels of exposure may increase the risk of cancer in humans,”the US regulator said.

New FDA testing and evaluation prompted by information from third-party laboratories confirmed that NDMA levels increase in ranitidine even under normal storage conditions, the USFDA said. NDMA has been found to increase significantly in samples stored at higher temperatures, including temperatures the product may be exposed to during distribution and handling by consumers, the agency explained.

“The testing also showed that the older a ranitidine product is, or the longer the length of time since it was manufactured, the greater the level of NDMA. These conditions may raise the level of NDMA in the ranitidine product above the acceptable daily intake limit.”

However, the FDA said that testing had not found, till date, the presence of NDMA in famotidine (Pepcid), cimetidine (Tagamet), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) or omeprazole (Prilosec).