The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed states to ramp up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities used by e-commerce platforms. It has also asked states to issue SOPs for such facilities as well as delivery personnel of these platforms.

The food regulator on Thursday held its 45th Central Advisory Committee (meeting) which saw the participation of food safety commissioners of all States and UT.

“FSSAI CEO Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao asked Food Commissioners of various states to also step up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms. He also directed them to SOPs to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms,” the official statement added. States were also asked to increase collection of the number of “surveillance samples” and were also asked to deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans for better surveillance of such facilities.

Some concerns

This comes at a time when there have been some concerns raised about violation of food safety standards across e-commerce and quick-commerce related facilities. The food regulator will also be holding a meeting with quick-commerce platforms next week.

Meanwhile, FSSAI has also asked states and Union Territories were urged to ramp up surveillance at popular tourist destinations to ensure safety standards and protocols are followed especially with the onset of the peak tourist season from November through March.

The committee has also asked states to ramp up training of Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States/UTs under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens. “States/UTs were urged to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens,” the statement added.

FSSAI officials also stressed on an “integrated food safety approach” was also urging all related ministries, stakeholders to collaborate, and encouraged States/UTs to regularly convene Advisory Committee meetings at State & District level.

“The meeting underscored the importance of actively engaging consumers in fostering a culture of healthier eating as part of the Eat Right India movement. States were advised to amplify food safety awareness through outreach initiatives such as fairs, walkathons, and street plays (Nukkad Nataks),”

Over 60 officials actively participated in the meeting, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies.