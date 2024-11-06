The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to meet quick commerce platforms next week to discuss issues regarding violations of food safety standards. This comes at a time when food regulator and states food safety commissioners have in recent months stepped up surveillance of dark stores to check on adherence with food safety standards.

Sources said that the FSSAI officials have called for a meeting with representatives of leading quick commerce platforms including Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto next week. This comes at a time when there have been issues reported around lack of compliance with norms of packaged food products including violations related to expiry date and best before among others.

Some industry bodies and consumer forums have also raised concerns about the violation of food safety norms on quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. For instance : Recently, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) in a statement had said that it is increasingly concerned with near-expiry products being sold through quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. It alleged that the platforms have become “dumping grounds” for near-expiry and non-movable stocks. “This practice, often disguised through hefty discounts, compromises consumer rights and destabilizes the traditional retail market,” it added.

Meanwhile, FSSAI’s Central Advisory Committee is also scheduled for November 7-8. The CAC meeting will be attended by all Food Safety Commissioners of all states and Union Territories. Sources said that the CAC is expected to discuss various issues regarding strengthening of testing and surveillance of food products across States. In addition, it is also likely to discuss concerns regarding food safety issues related to e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

The committee members include representatives from food industry, industry bodies, consumer forums, research bodies and food laboratories among others.