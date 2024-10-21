Makers of Pumori gin, the Goa-based Fullarton Distilleries, plans to expand its domestic market presence by launching its Fullarton Originals line in Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal from November onwards.

Founded in 2013 in Goa, the company started by exporting its products to parts of Africa. It then entered the domestic market in 2019 with Woodburns whisky, followed by other premium brands including Pumori Gin, and two variants of the Segredo Aldeia - white and cafe rum.

“We started the company with exports, and, after a few years of being in the business, wanted to grow the domestic market. We launched a few craft spirits. Then, we realized the major consumption in the volume is more in the accessible and not the higher market. That’s how we thought of crafting something more accessible with Arton Reserves and Kosha,” said Rajiv Thadani, Managing Director, Fullarton Distilleries.

Expansion

In August this year, Fullarton expanded its portfolio by introducing Kosha Indian Dry Gin and Arton’s Reserve Premium Blended Whisky under Fullarton Originals. These offerings are currently available in Goa and Maharashtra.

The company’s Goa distillery, with a production capacity for craft spirits of 12,500 cases a month. With the current size of the distillery, this can be scaled up to 80,000 cases a month.

“Most craft spirits developed out of Goa are not manufactured at their own space. We are among the few with our own manufacturing facility; we have everything in-house. We created the capability and capacity keeping in mind the emerging markets in India and the export potential. Exports of alcohol from India will multiply multi-fold in the next five years. It’s a huge opportunity. People with their own manufacturing set-ups, and R&D will be the winner,” the MD explained.

Fullarton has a retail and horeca presence - in restaurants and bars. It has plans for duty-free entry, which will be restricted to its premium brands.

Adding that the company will explore other markets in the future, Thadani added, “In the Indian alcobev industry, every state is like a different country because the rules and regulations change from state to state. We are trying to grow first in the more accessible markets with the manufacturing unit in Goa, and as will explore other options later.”

