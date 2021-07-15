Furlenco launches its furniture subscription service UNLMTD

A week after the closure of its Series D fund-raise of ₹1000 crore ($140 million), online furniture rental start-up Furlenco (a brand by Kieraya Furnishing Solutions) launched what it claims to be the world’s first furniture subscription service named UNLMTD.

An annual subscription service that offers customers all the furniture and appliances they want in one go and at one price, UNLMTD by Furlenco offers two annual subscription plans — Premium and Lite, the fees for which are paid annually and work out to just ₹4,999 per month for 15 products and ₹3,999 per month for 9 products, respectively.

Subscription

The subscription offers a choice of more than 150 products — designer furniture and appliances — that have been picked keeping in mind the functional and aesthetic needs of a home.

It also comes with a flexibility of a 45-day window for customers to swap and try furniture till they make up their minds. As a yearly subscription, it will also give subscribers a chance to give their home a new look every year or upgrade their furniture as their life changes.

The subscription service is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“Over the years we have learnt that people set up their homes, step by step over months and years – because of the financial strain and the time and effort it requires. We wanted to come up with a way to ensure our customers don’t have to compromise on what they want at home or the quality of it or the cost. And that was the genesis of UNLMTD,” said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and CEO, Furlenco in a virtual press briefing.

“Here is a subscription service that offers a sofa or a bed or a washing machine or a lamp, you can take everything you want for a one-time annual fee. This is truly disruptive and I believe it will change how our consumers, how the category and the world itself looks at furniture. The funds we have raised will play a critical role in this journey and fuel us in building the right kind of furniture subscription model for modern India,” he said.

The Indian furniture rental market currently stands at around $1-1.5 billion in India, which is expected to grow by $700-750 million by 2022-2023.

Furlenco offers furniture packages across all key categories, including living room furniture, beds, dining tables, study solutions, workstations, loungers, and much more. This expansive product catalogue is now available to UNLMTD customers at a fixed annual subscription amount.