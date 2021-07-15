Furlenco launches its furniture subscription service UNLMTD

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
A week after the closure of its Series D fund-raise of ₹1000 crore ($140 million), online furniture rental start-up Furlenco (a brand by Kieraya Furnishing Solutions) launched what it claims to be the world’s first furniture subscription service named UNLMTD.
An annual subscription service that offers customers all the furniture and appliances they want in one go and at one price, UNLMTD by Furlenco offers two annual subscription plans — Premium and Lite, the fees for which are paid annually and work out to just ₹4,999 per month for 15 products and ₹3,999 per month for 9 products, respectively.
The subscription offers a choice of more than 150 products — designer furniture and appliances — that have been picked keeping in mind the functional and aesthetic needs of a home.
It also comes with a flexibility of a 45-day window for customers to swap and try furniture till they make up their minds. As a yearly subscription, it will also give subscribers a chance to give their home a new look every year or upgrade their furniture as their life changes.
The subscription service is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.
“Over the years we have learnt that people set up their homes, step by step over months and years – because of the financial strain and the time and effort it requires. We wanted to come up with a way to ensure our customers don’t have to compromise on what they want at home or the quality of it or the cost. And that was the genesis of UNLMTD,” said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and CEO, Furlenco in a virtual press briefing.
“Here is a subscription service that offers a sofa or a bed or a washing machine or a lamp, you can take everything you want for a one-time annual fee. This is truly disruptive and I believe it will change how our consumers, how the category and the world itself looks at furniture. The funds we have raised will play a critical role in this journey and fuel us in building the right kind of furniture subscription model for modern India,” he said.
The Indian furniture rental market currently stands at around $1-1.5 billion in India, which is expected to grow by $700-750 million by 2022-2023.
Furlenco offers furniture packages across all key categories, including living room furniture, beds, dining tables, study solutions, workstations, loungers, and much more. This expansive product catalogue is now available to UNLMTD customers at a fixed annual subscription amount.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...