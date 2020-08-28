Future Enterprises postpones board meeting to approve quarterly numbers

Future Enterprises has postponed its board meeting to approve quarterly numbers again. "We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held today i.e. August 28, 2020 for consideration and approval of audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 ("Financial Results") stands adjourned due to non-completion of audit process of financial results."

The adjourned meeting shall now be held on Monday, September 7.

The board meeting to consider fund-raising plans is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 29. This is a crucial meeting for the cash strapped company, as a proposal to sell a stake to Reliance Industries will be discussed in it.