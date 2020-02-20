Future Lifestyle Fashions to raise over ₹600 cr from promoters, IFC

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions on Thursday said its board has approved raising over ₹610 crore from its promoters and IFC. The fund will be used for enhancing stake in subsidiaries and debt reduction.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday also approved an enabling resolution to raise ₹400 crore through issue of of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or other securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches within a period of one year, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) said in a regulatory filing.
The board approved issuance of 51,44,927 equity shares of face value of ₹2 at an issue price of ₹414 each, aggregating ₹ 213 crore on preferential basis to International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank group.
Further, the board also approved issue of 96,61,835 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹414 per share totalling just a tad below ₹400 crore on preferential basis to FQS Trading Pvt Ltd, a promoter group entity, it added.
“The proposed fund raise from IFC and promoter entity, would be utilised towards enhancing stake in subsidiaries and associates of FLFL and debt reduction,” the company said.
Apart from being EPS (earning per share) accretive, optimising cost and improving cash flows, this will simplify FLFL’s operations and investment structures, it added.
FLFL said its board also approved an enabling resolution giving authority to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or other securities on private placement basis for a value up to ₹400 crore in one or more tranches, within a period of one year, subject to approval by shareholders.
“This will be utilised towards replacing existing debts in the company to improve maturity profile and reduce overall finance cost,” it said.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...