Future Retail drags lenders to Supreme Court

Future Retail Limited (FRL) has dragged its lenders to the Supreme Court to prevent them from tagging it a defaulter. The Kishore Biyani-led company filed a plea in the top court after the banks sent a notice for missing payments of ₹3,494.56 crore.

The retail company said in its petition that the delay in payment was due to developments beyond its control, especially the ongoing legal battle with Amazon that prevents sale of assets to raise funds.

The petition on Tuesday requested the SC to issue a “direction restraining the lenders from declaring Future Retail as a non-performing asset”.

“It is submitted that not only are the acts of the Respondents (lenders) unreasonable, arbitrary and without any justification or reasoning but they would also compromise the Petitioner No.1’s ( FRL’s) very existence let alone severely hamper its right to carry on trade and business,” it added.

Once declared an NPA, it could be dragged to insolvency courts to recover the dues.

Future Retail has asked for the restraining order along with an order giving it more time for loan payment; it requested the Supreme Court to “extend the timeline stipulated under the framework agreement for monetisation of the small-format stores in line with the minutes of the meeting dated 01.01.2022”.